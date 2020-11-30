Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session From November 30, Likely For Five Days

The winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will start from Monday (November 30). The Legislative Assembly will start at 9 am and the Legislative Council will begin at 10 am. The State Legislative Assembly and the Council are likely to remain in session for four days.

On the opening day, the Andhra Pradesh assembly will adopt a condolence motion mourning the death of former President of India, Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Tirupati MP and former MLA Balle Durga Prasad, former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and others who passed away recently.

Later, the number of business days will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature was a short affair in view of COVID-19 situation in the State.

The Assembly session is likely to be stormy and both the ruling party leaders and TDP leaders are going to involve in a war of words. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that in the meeting, the party leaders should discuss on the important issues and it should run in a democratic manner.

On the first day, the House will address issues related to agriculture and the losses due to Cyclone Nivar. During the session, the government is all set to introduce 19 Bills. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to pass a few important Bills like making certain changes to the Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 (Disha Act) as advised by the Centre. The other two amendment Bills set to be passed are converting agricultural lands to non-agricultural purposes, banning online gambling and a Bill for establishing a fisheries university in West Godavari district.

TDP chief and leader of opppositon in Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Assembly meetings should be extended for a period of at least ten days. On Sunday, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the Opposition was trying to politicise every issue for its selfish goals. He said that the "The length of the session will be determined by the BAC. The government is prepared to address the issues posed by the opposition about the implementation of welfare programmes and government policies."