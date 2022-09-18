Andhra Pradesh: App To Register Govt School Students Attendance

BHIMAVARAM: An integrated attendance mobile application has been implemented henceforth, where it will be taking the attendance of students in all the government schools under Andhra Pradesh's School Education Department.

The attendance of students will be marked by 9:30 am and if the students and if they students are late an automated message will be sent to the parents if students do not come to school by 9.30 am The attendance is registered online through the student attendance app in government schools.

The student attendance app brought by the government is helping to increase the attendance of students in government schools and prevent irregularities in the mid-day meal and other education schemes. If the school starts at 9 am, the students of classes 1 to 10 will attend the respective classes from 9.15 am to 9.30 am. As soon as the school teacher goes to his class, he logs into the student attendance app on his cell phone and registers the students' attendance. However, in the evening the attendance is entered manually in the attendance register. If the student's attendance is not registered in the app in the morning, a message will immediately go to the parent's cell phone. This will enable parents to know if their child has gone to school or they can inform the teachers about the reasons why their children do not come to school.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes to strengthen the public education sector in the state. Along with implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Gorumudda, Vidyakanuka, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena, English medium education in schools is being imparted to students. As part of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, schools are being modified and modernized. Facilities such as classrooms, furniture, drinking water, toilets, and playgrounds are being provided on par with the corporate schools. Similarly, technology is being used not just for digital classrooms, but also to ensure attendance is marked through this application not only for students but also teachers.

We are implementing a student attendance app in 1,391 government and 472 private schools in the district. As a result, students are attending classes regularly. Parents of the students are also informed so that they can pay special attention to their children. – R. Venkataramana, District Education Officer, Bhimavaram

Attendance has increased due to the student attendance app. As attendance percentage is mandatory for the Amma Vodi scheme implemented by the government, parents of students are ensuring that their children attend school and due to this the attendance of students in schools has increased." – V. Radhakrishna, Teacher, PSM School, Bhimavaram

The priority given by the government to education is commendable. The new attendance app is ensuring that students attend school regularly. My daughter is studying in 7th standard. If she doesn't go to school on any day, we get a message, and we then explain the reasons to the teachers as to why she was absent.– N. Varalakshmi, a student's mother, Dongapindi

