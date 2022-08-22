Andhra Pradesh: AP SSC Public Exam Papers Reduced to Six

AndhraPradesh government has decided to introduce 6 paper pattern for SSC Public Examinations from the Academic Year 2022-23 onwards.The papers have been reduced in view of implementation of CBSE cirriculum in all government schools in the state. Education department secretary Rajashekhar has issued an order in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that all government schools in the state should get CBSE affiliation by 2024.

