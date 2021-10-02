Andhra Pradesh: AP Govt Disburses Welfare Pensions To Over 56 Lakh People On Single Day

The distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka to the beneficiaries has started on Friday. The pension was disbursed to 56,66,888 beneficiaries on Friday. The government has released a pension to a total of 60,81,073 people in the state for the month of October.

On the first day, out of the total, 95.23 percent of people have received pensions. A total of 95.23 percent of people have got pensions in YSR district and it is the highest whereas the least was recorded in Visakhapatnam district with 90.80 percent. For the next four days, pensions would be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

The AP government has eased the norms for YSR Pension Kanuka. According to the new norms, the beneficiaries who have been staying out of their hometowns for the past six months due to some reasons can receive pensions in the places where they are residing by registering their details with the concerned village/area secretariats. The AP government has taken this decision to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the beneficiaries during the pension distribution.

The Society For Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO Imtiaz has asked all the district rural development agency (DRDA) project directors to implement the latest order. He further added that this benefit will be available only for those who have left their hometowns six months ago.