Andhra Pradesh Announces Partial Curfew: What's Allowed, What's Not

Amaravati, May 3: With the spike in COVID-19 cases, a partial curfew will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days starting from Wednesday, May 5.

All the shops shall be open only from 6 AM to 12 PM with Section 144 in force and only emergency services will be allowed from thereon.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Camp Office by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Covid, Vaccination, Nadu-Nedu (health), and YSR Kanti Velugu here on Monday,

The decision to impose a partial curfew was taken at the meeting in view of the spike in new infections in the second wave of the pandemic. The decision was taken balancing the daily needs of the people and ensuring that economic activity is not hit.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on identifying the primary contacts at the earliest possible, by conducting tests. He also instructed the authorities to see that there is no shortage of doctors and para-medical personnel in the government empanelled hospitals. Further, the Chief Minister directed that all hospitals should have enough oxygen supplies to treat the patients, in worse cases he told the authorities to import oxygen and make suitable arrangements to store it, stating that no hospital should report oxygen shortage.

Hospitals – Beds

The officials informed that so far, a total of 1,66,0,2873 tests have been conducted across the state at an average rate of 3,10,915 tests per month. There are currently 558 Covid hospitals in the state, with a total of 44,599 beds, of which 37,760 are occupied with Covid patients. Besides these, around 3,597 patients were being treated on ventilators, and 1,01,204 were in home isolation, officials said.

Covid Care Centers

As of date, there are 41,780 beds in 81 Covid Care Centers (CCCs) across the state, of which 9,937 patients have received treatment till yesterday (May 2), officials said. Also, nearly 31,843 beds are still available at CCC’s, said the officials, adding that a large number of calls are coming to104 call centers.

Oxygen

The officials said Oxygen facilities are available in 146 hospitals across the state and there are 26,446 beds with an oxygen pipeline in those hospitals. They said 420 - 500 metric tons of oxygen is being used on average daily and it is estimated that the usage may increase by the end of the second week of May. While 480 metric tons of oxygen is alloted for Andhra Pradesh, only 448 metric tons ( Including government and private hospitals) is being used due to lack of tankers for transportation of Oxygen, the officials said and added that tankers are needed for transportation and storage of oxygen. The officials said they have requested the Central Government to increase supply of oxygen to the state keeping in view the increasing demand and added that they have requested to supply 200 metric tons of oxygen each from Perambadur ( Tamil Nadu) and Bellary ( Karnataka) and also to provide tankers for transportation of oxygen

Medicines availability

The officials said 8 lakh Remedsiver injections were ordered from Mylan lab and added that 5,67844 N-95 masks, 7,67,732 PPE kits, 35,46,100 surgical masks, 2,04960 isolation kits are available.

Vaccination

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the first dose of vaccine is administered to 52 lakh people, who are above 45 years and 1,33,07,899 people are yet to get vaccinated.

Nadu Nedu ( Health)

Reviewing progress of Nadu Nedu works ( Health), the Chief Minister said to give priority to set up medical colleges across the state and expedite the works in this regard. Works should start in the colleges where judicial preview and tender process are completed, he said and added to discuss with district collectors to ensure no delay in sanctioning funds for the acquisition of land for medical colleges in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts. The officials informed the Chief Minister that tenders related to medical colleges in Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam were awarded and the tender process regarding remaining 12 medical colleges will start by May 21

YSR Kanti Velugu

The Chief Minister was informed that 66,17,613 school children were tested so far and surgeries were conducted on 293 students who were identified with eye problems under YSR Kanti Velugu Scheme. The officials said 60,393 schools were covered under YSR Kanti Velugu Scheme and glasses were distributed free of cost to 1,58,227 children who are in need of them. They said eye tests were conducted to 8,09,262 senior citizens in the third phase of the kanti velugu scheme of which glasses were distributed to 3,90,479 people and operations were conducted to 41,194 people and the scheme is still in progress. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on completing the scheme without any delay.

Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid Control room Special Officer KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Health Anilkumar Singhal, Principal Secretary Transport, MT Krishna babu, Commissioner, Family Welfare K Bhasker, Aarogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjun and other officials were present at the review meeting.