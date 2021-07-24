Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadis Will be Transformed into Satellite Foundation Schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the English medium will be started in Anganwadis, which will be transformed into Satellite Foundation Schools and shall be guided by Foundation schools to ensure the best teaching available. The Foundation School will be set up within a kilometer radius and the high school in a three-kilometer radius said the Chief Minister and added that there will not be a single school beyond the three-kilometer range bringing down the travel distance.

Also Read: Centre Delaying Polavaram Funds: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat

The government shall make the most efficient use of teachers in the NEP and change the current circumstances. Teachers who have done BEd and PG will be teaching 18 subjects up to class 5 so that the students learn with focus. Also, the ratio of students to teachers will be strictly followed, one teacher for each subject. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to create awareness on the new policy among parents, teachers, and students and stated that the new policy is in line with national standards and no school shall be closed and no teacher will be removed.