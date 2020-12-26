Andhra Pradesh Among Four States To Have COVID Vaccine Dry Run: Check Dates

Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by government of india to carryout end to end dry run for covid 19 vaccination on 28th & 29th December 2020.

Krishna district is identified to carry out dry run in Andhra Pradesh

The dry run is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for coVID-19 vaccination in the state and It will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the COVID- l9 drive. it will be used to test preparedness for vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

The dry run will be used to test COVID-19 vaccination process such as :

Planning & preparations including prerequisites for the vaccine introduction as per the Operational Guidelines Creation of Facilities & Users on CoWIN application Session site creation, & mapping of sites Health Care Worker beneficiary data upload on Co-WIN Receipt of Vaccines by the District and vaccine allocation using Co-WIN Session planning, vaccinator deployment Deployment of team members Vaccine and logistics mobilization at session site Mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting Review meetings at block, districts and state and provide feedback to guide actions

Objective:

Primary objective of dry run in Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh is to check

Operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field Planning, implementation and reporting mechanism

The dry run is to be planned at 5 types of session sites in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

- District hospital / Medical College : GGH Vijayawada - CHC / PHC : Uppuluru PHC Private health facility : Purna Heart institute - Urban outreach : PENAMALURU PHC - Rural outreach Prakash Nagar eUPHC

Preparatory activities for Dry run

On 24.12.2020 dry run covid session meeting conducted under the chairman ship of Krishna district collector on 25.12.2020 as per guidelines 5 session sites were identified for Dry Run Team members for vaccinationidentified:list prepared and uploaded in COWIN Health Care WorkersBeneficiaries identified and list prepared &uploaded in COWIN portal AEFI-(Adverse eventfollowing immunization) committee formed as per new guidelines AEFI treatment centres list prepared . Training for team members on dry run planned on 26.12.2020 Inspection of session sites ( dry run) on 27.12.2020 to check the logistics planned Dry run on 28.12.2020 with video coverage and Report preparation and to submit DTF (district task force)Committee and STF(state task force) committee State Task Force will review the feedback to guide further actions. State to provide feedback to MoHFW.

Dry Run Process:

The test link of Co-WIN ( www.Uat.co-vin.in) & (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) for Vaccinator(ANM) for dry run kept ready. For each of the five session sites, 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) are identified for the dry run. These test beneficiaries willbe presentat the session sites for session site simulation Instruction given that this is a dry run and any SMS generated or received is for the purpose of dry run only.

Assess session flow with dummy beneficiaries (HCW):