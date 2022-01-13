AP Mahila Police Subordinate Service 2021 Rules | AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday, framed the AP Mahila Police (Subordinate Service) Rules, 2021, in the Police Department by organizing a separate cadre for women police, according to an order issued by the in-charge Principal Secretary (Home) G Vijaya Kumar.

Called the AP Mahila Police, the new cadre will be organized into five ranks-Mahila Police, Senior Mahila Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector (Mahila Police).

Job Chart

The new job chart for the Mahila Police says educating and creating awareness among people on social issues and propagating government schemes would be their main role.

They will function to curb violence against women and girls and report any untoward incident in the community.

They will strive to encourage the community members to be responsible for creating a safe environment for women and girls and children.

They shall create awareness among the targeted beneficiaries, pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, etc. about various government programmes.

Counseling should be given to farmers on suicides and stress management.

Assist in the investigation of cases in police stations as and when required.

Work with ICDS, Revenue, and other departments to prevent child marriages.

Educate the public on the laws of domestic violence, child marriage, and sexual harassment

Recruitment

While the Mahila Police will be recruited directly by the respective district Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police, the other ranks will be on promotion based on qualification and eligibility during a particular selection year.

Eligibility and qualification

The government has fixed a recognized graduate degree as the basic academic qualification for recruitment as Mahila Police and the maximum age limit has been set at 28 for general candidates.

The 'Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi' recruited as per the 2019 rules have now been "re-designated" as Mahila Police. The Mahila Police will be treated as equal to lady constables.

Henceforth, new recruits would have to undergo training for three months after submitting a security bond for Rs 5,000, stating they would “serve the Department after training for a minimum period of three years from the date of their actual appointment”.

The Mahila police will be recruited by the State Police Recruitment Board where 90 percent are directly selected. Of the remaining 10 percent, 5 percent was earmarked for qualified home guards and the remaining 5 percent for village/ward secretariat volunteers.

Candidates who are 5 feet tall and weigh not less than 40 kg are eligible. Tribals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts should be 148 cm tall and weigh 38 kg.

They should qualify for the physical test where they have to walk 2 km in 20 minutes. In addition to qualifying in written exams and medical tests.

There will be a probationary period of two years.

There will be indoor and outdoor training in 10 disciplines on a variety of topics, including peacekeeping, women and child protection, and public services.

Those who have served for at least six years as a female police officer, five years as a senior female police officer, five years as an ASI, five years as an SI are eligible for promotions.

Performance in the relevant post will be promoted on the basis of passing the examination conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment ‌ Board.

Weightage is 90% for board exams and 10% for performance.

There will be promotions, seniority, and transfers from women police to ASI in the district and in the range from SI to inspector level.

AP State DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday said the integration of the Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi' into the general police force was a great achievement. The DGP hailed the new GO. No. 1, Dated 12-01-22 to make the women police system more efficient and for the use of their services in village and ward secretariats, while treating them as a special unit in the police department. “Uniform’ is an honor. Proudly wear your uniform. Go forth into public service. Women police have due respect in the police department," he stated.

A dress code, with a separate logo, has been prescribed for different ranks of the Mahila Police, with only khaki colour being common with the regular police.

