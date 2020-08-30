The government on Saturday issued legal notices to Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Vemuri Radha Krishna, its printer and publisher K.V. Seshagiri Rao, editor K. Srinivas and the bureau chief of daily's Andhra edition for publishing an article on collectors of two districts on the front page of the newspaper on Saturday.

The report published by Andhra Jyothi has been taken seriously as it had damaged the image of the district administration. The collectors of all the 13 districts in the state served legal notices to Amodha Publications Private Ltd (Andhra Jyothi) Managing Director and others who have been responsible for carrying a defamatory story.

State public prosecutor in the High Court, K Srinivas Reddy served the legal notices to those who wrote and published a news report that is translated as "Honey Trap: The Story Of Two Collectors” in the Saturday’s Andhra Pradesh's edition of the daily.

The notice said that the article on the two collectors was nothing but an act of defamation and it matched the respondent's political alignment.

The notice further reads, "Called for the publication of an unconditional apology in seven days, failing which legal action would be initiated without the issuance of further notices."

The collectors of AP are playing a key role in implementing the schemes and are working round the clock during this corona crisis. Andhra Pradesh's government is providing the governance that is most close to the people and is maintaining high transparency.