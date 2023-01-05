Andhra Pradesh Ahead in Implementing Centre’s New Education Policy: Botsa

Vijayawada: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the YS Jagan-led state government is giving top priority to education, health and agriculture sectors in the state.

Addressing a seminar on the New Education Policy here on Thursday, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the Education minister said the focus of the YS Jagan government is to make the students industry-ready.

“Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of implementing the new education policy in the country. It is important for the students from AP to become global students and we hope the introduction of English medium and CBSE syllabus in schools would enable them in achieving this goal. Over one lakh students are being trained by Microsoft,” Botsa Satyanarayana said.

On this occasion, textbooks of 17 courses related to skill development were distributed among students. The state education department has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange for upskilling the students.

Also Read: Naidu’s Kuppam Tour: TDP Workers Booked for Obstructing Police Officials

