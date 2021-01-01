Senior IAS officer Adityanath Das assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. He thanked the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the Chief Secretary. Principal secretary, general administration, Pravin Prakash, secretary, general administration, Sasibhushan Kumar, R&B chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, revenue chief secretary S.S. Rawat and other officials congratulated Adityanath Das.

In his career spanning of 33 years, Aditya Nath Das worked as Collector of Warangal, as the Additional Commissioner of AP Bhavan in Delhi, Director of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on deputation to the Centre. He also worked as Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration Department. He also worked as Special Chief Secretary of the School Education and Higher Education departments. His stints as Secretary, Principal Secretary of Irrigation Department were highly commendable.

Adityanath said that AP CM YS Jagan wanted to complete Polavaram project as soon as possible and asserted that he would work in co-ordination with all the employees and would work for the development of the state.

Nilam Sawhney, will now take care of health and Covid-19 management, Centre-State relations and bifurcation issues, administrative reforms, including the strengthening of Village and Ward Secretariats, and other institutions at various levels in the districts, reorganisation of districts, land resurvey and titling Act. Sawhney said that she was very happy to retire as Chief Secretary and further added that she started her career as a sub-collector at Takkali in AP in 36 years ago. She thanked AP CM for his cooperation.