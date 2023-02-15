Andhra Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Industrial Growth Under YS Jagan Govt 

Guntur: Under the YS Jagan-led government, Andhra Pradesh has become a leader in industrial growth, said Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Wednesday.

The YSR Congress leader said the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered on his promise. He informed that the state has created 5,61,235 jobs in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the last three-and-a-half years.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur, the YSRCP MP said during the last three-and-a-half years rule of YS Jagan government, the number of MSME units have increased 60 percent while there was a 38 percent rise in job creation.

Targeting the TDP for its empty talk for the welfare of SC and STs, Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the YS Jagan government is promoting businesses of the marginalised under ‘YSR Jagananna Baduga Vikasam’. “The government has released Rs 347 crores to 5,725 MSME units of SC entrepreneurs and Rs 66 crores to 1138 MSME units of ST entrepreneurs,” he said.

