AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has amended the rules for granting accreditations to small magazines/newspaper in the State.

Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, T Vijay Kumar Reddy on Saturday issued orders to this effect to grant accreditations to small magazines, taking into account other provisions and also exempting them from GST.

V Srinivas president of the AP Electronic Media Journalists' Association, said on Saturday hailed the decision to amend the rules for granting accreditations to small magazines.

