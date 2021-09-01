VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar on Tuesday announced that the deadline for integrating electronic consumer ration cards (e-KYCs) with Aadhaar cards has been extended by another 15 days.

He explained that the government had taken this decision so that none of the beneficiaries would be inconvenienced.

As previously announced, the e-KYC registration deadline was August 31 and now the deadline has been extended till September 15th.

He said the deadline was being extended following complaints that consecutive holidays, festivals were coming up and Aadhaar registration centers were not functioning in many places as the servers were not working properly either.

He said that children under the age of five have an exception from linking Aadhaar with ration cards and those above ages five and adults are advised to link their Aadhaar by September 15th.

Only those whose names are on the ration cards need to be linked to the Aadhaar and those who do not have fingerprints do not have to go to Aadhaar centers and can put their fingerprints on the e-pass machines at the nearest ration shops or MPDO offices, he clarified last week.

