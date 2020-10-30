In a tragic accident, six people died after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at Thantikonda village of East Godavari district. Six people died on the spot and another person died in the hospital. Few others who were travelling in the vehicle were severely injured and they have been shifted to Kakinada Government hospital. The deceased include two women and two children. The van was returning from a wedding that took place at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Thantikonda, Gokavaram Mandal.

According to the police, the van, which was supposed to take the road from the parking place, fell down the stairs. There were 17 people in the van. The police identified the deceased as Sridevi, Srilakshmi, Bhanu, Prasad and Dora. The bride is from Rajanagaram Mandal, Velugubanda whereas the bride groom is from Gokavaram Mandal, Thakurpalem.