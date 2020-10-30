Andhra Pradesh: 6 Lakh Ration Cards Issued In 35 Days

Under the previous Chandrababu Naidu's government, those who were eligible had to go around the Janmabhoomi Committees and Mandal offices to get their ration card, pension and Aarogyasri cards. However, no new ration card or pension will be issued. Now, the situation has been completely changed. The YSRCP government is issuing ration cards, pension and Aarogyasri cards to the eligible beneficiaries in the village and ward secretariats without any recommendations or bribes within the stipulated time. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy want every poor family to be empowered.

This year, from September 14 to October 19, a total of 6,11,824 ration cards were issued in 35 days. All these were sanctioned within ten days.

99 per cent of the ration cards were received by the people within 35 days after applying. Volunteers went directly to the homes of the beneficiaries and handed the ration cards to them.

A total of 78,372 eligible people who applied for YSR Pension have been granted within 35 days. 99 per cent of the eligible people were granted pensions within ten days.Now the pension is being granted without anyone's recommendation. A total of 38,830 eligible people have been granted YSR Aarogyasri cards within 20 days of applying.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants everyone who are eligible should be sanctioned the ration cards and health cards within the stipulated time. Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Department of Village and ward secretariats said that, "Even the eligible candidates have not been given pensions and ration cards for years. Now, those who are eligible will be sanctioned within stipulated time."