NEW DELHI: Five colleges from Andhra Pradesh received the Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards, presented by the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day under various categories.

The AICTE has instituted Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award, Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award, Chhatra Vishwakarma Award and Clean and Smart Campus Award. These awards have been introduced by AICTE to identify and felicitate extraordinary teachers, recognize their excellence, best practices, innovativeness and creativity among students and environmental sensitivity among institutions.

The awards provide a platform for students to look at societal challenges, with an aim to provide innovative and low-cost solutions.

This year the council announced the Chhatra Vishwakarma Award 2020, with the theme of "INDIA'S ECONOMIC RECOVERY POST COVID: Reverse migration and rehabilitation plan to support “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

Dharmendra Pradhan along with Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh conferred the awards to these four colleges from Andhra Pradesh under the mentioned categories:

- THE CLEAN AND SMART CAMPUS WINNERS (IKS)-Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

CHHATRA VISHWAKARMA AWARDEE STUDENTS' PROJECTS AND ITS APPLICATION FOR SOCIETY

- Reskilling Or Up Skilling For Ensuring Livelihood- Sagi Ramakrishna M Raju Engineering College (First)

- Smart Water Management System And Any Other Necessary Support- Vishnu Institute Of Technology (Third)

- +MEDI BEE" A Medical Drone To Save Lives Barriers In Accessing Adequate Health Care Services- Audisankara College Of Engineering & Technology (Third)

- IOT -Based Artificial Intelligence Women Protection Device Gender-Responsive Mechanism To Combat Domestic Violence- Aditya Institute Of Technology And Management (Second)

