MACHILIPATNAM/ELURU: As many as 42 teachers of various schools across Andhra Pradesh have so far been arrested and 30 of them suspended for indulging in malpractices in the ongoing annual examinations of Class 10.

Krishna District Education Officer Tahera Sultana on Monday conducted an inspection along with police, revenue and education department officials on information that malpractices were taking place in the examinations conducted at Pasumarru ZP High School in Palumarru mandal. Teachers CH Venkaiah Choudhury, Y Suresh, P Gangadharam, K Varaprasad, Thirumalesh and Srinivas were found guilty, the DEO said. A teacher named B. Ratnakumar from Kanumolu in Eluru district was found to have assisted them. They were taken into police custody and also been suspended by the DEO officials.

An examination center at Satrampadu Vidya Vikas School in Eluru was also inspected by Assistant Commissioner of Government Examinations L Srikanth on Monday. They caught Examination Center Departmental Officer Ramanjaneya Varaprasad answering the Maths question paper and the additional invigilator Pradeep was found writing the answers with carbon papers under the white paper. Noticing that all this was happening in the presence chief superintendent of the examination center, all of them were immediately shifted to Eluru Three Town police station. The departmental officer and the additional invigilator were suspended and it was recommended to the school education department to take action against them.

The respective DEOs, along with the police and district administration have cracked down on the errant teachers and arrested them under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997. The Class X public examinations were being held from April 27 for the first time after two years owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar issued proceedings to all District Educational Officers to take stern action as per law and rules against those indulging in malpractices and ensure the examinations were conducted in a hassle-free manner.

