CHITTOOR: Fourteen people were admitted to hospital after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal here on Thursday.

Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said that, “We got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 PM. 14 Workers who were working in that shift have been shifted to a hospital. 3 people are critical and are likely to be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati.”

He further added that “It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday."

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy spoke with Collector of the Chittoor District and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He instructed the officials to provide best treatment for the affected.