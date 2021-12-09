VIJAYAWADA: Ten out of the 11 newly elected members to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were sworn in on Wednesday. Koyye Moshen Raju chairman of AP legislative council administered the oath to the newly elected YSRCP MLCs under the local body quota at a function held in the Assembly premises.

Dr. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu- Guntur

Mr. Raghu Raju of Vizianagaram

Ms. Varudhu Kalyani-Visakhapatnam

Mr. Vamshi Krishna Yadav-Vizag

Mr. Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar- East Godavari (Yet to be sworn in)

Mr. Talasila Raghuram- Krishna

Mr. Mondithoka Arun Kumar- Krishna

Mr. Murugudu Hanumantha Rao-Vizianagaram

Mr. Thumati Madhava Rao- Prakasam

Mr. Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath-Chittoor

Mr. Y. Siva Rami Reddy- Anantapur

The event was presided over by MLC Janga Krishnamurthy. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath, Audimulapu Suresh, Shankara Narayana, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Lella Appireddy, Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharya, and others were present on the occasion.

