AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session is scheduled to start from June 16, the session will begin at 10 AM. The state government which has introduced the Vote on account budget in March will introduce a full budget in the house and to get approval for it. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will address the members of both Houses on June 16.

According to the sources, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a final decision over introducing the budget in assembly, at a cabinet meeting on June 11.

►After the Governor's speech, the Business Advisory Committee convenes a meeting and finalises over what topics to be discussed in the assembly.

►As Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to held on June 19, all the legislators have to attend the assembly to vote. Keeping this in view, the government has decided to hold budget meetings from July 16 to meet this date.

►Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will introduce the Budget in the Assembly on June 18.

►Along with the budget, state government to introduce Andhra Pradesh Environmental Protection Bill, and some other bills are likely to be introduced in the house.

► Chief Minister has advised the officials to get prepared for getting approval for the AP Environmental Protection Bill in the cabinet meeting on June 11, and later to introduce the bill in the assembly.

►Officials said the government plans to hold budget meetings as short as possible in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.