Andhra Police Begins Destroying Nearly 2.45 Lakh Kg Ganja in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Continuing its ‘Operation Parivartan’ against ganja (cannabis) selling and cultivation in the state, Andhra Pradesh Police officials on Saturday started destroyed a huge quantity of ganja seized from various districts.
The police officials have destroyed 10,400 kg of ganja on Saturday. The police had carried out the ‘Operation Parivartan’ to seize and destroy the ganja in the state. According to police officials most of the seized ganja came from Odisha.
Giving details about the steps taken during the second phase of ‘Operation Parivartan’, Hari Krishna, DIG Visakhapatnam Range told Sakshi TV that the police teams have seized nearly 2 lakh ganja from five districts. He said 90 percent of the seized ganja was smuggled from Odisha.
“The police destroyed ganja crops spread over 7,500 acres. A total of 3,500 people were arrested in ganja-related cases. The police has set up 14 checkpoints at various places in the state,” Hari Krishna, DIG Visakhapatnam Range said.
Also Read: Govt Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory for Passengers from These 5 Countries
Ganja a prohibited substance-Smuggling/Transport will put you behind bars-#APPolice:With the aim of eradication of Ganja under Operation Parivartana,today 10400 kg of #Ganja sezied in 146 cases registered in 52 PSs in the Dists of Guntur Range was burnt with the(1/2) pic.twitter.com/N5QwEuUua6
— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) December 24, 2022