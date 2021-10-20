Andhra People Ignore TDP's Bandh Call

AMARAVATI: People of the State of Andhra Pradesh have ignored the bandh call made by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the alleged attack on the party office. The response to the bandh was not seen anywhere in AP and life went on as usual without any disturbances, except for a few TDP activists trying to create tension in some areas.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram made objectionable remarks and used vulgar words against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a press conference which has drawn widespread criticism from various quarters of the State.

Educational institutions, commercial establishments, businesses, banks, and private offices functioned normally. Businesses and academic institutions have made it clear that they will not support the bandh. The AP Chamber of Commerce has already issued a statement saying it would not co-operate with the TDP bandh as it is of no use to the public. RTC buses are plying as usual schedule. A couple of TDP activists tried to stop a bus in Guntur district but had to retract after several women passengers asked them not to stop people from going to work. A senior official of the AP State Road Transport Corporation said that there was no disruption to normal bus services.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders condemned the TDP leader's criticism and remarks against the Chief Minister. AP state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has given a call for statewide protest on Wednesday. YSRCP activists staged a sit-in in front of the residences of senior TDP leaders across the State. They also staged a protest in front of the TDP office. The party leaders condemned the unparliamentary language used by the TDP spokesperson.

