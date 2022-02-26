Andhra Officials To Receive Telugu Students Coming From Ukraine

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government is making elaborate arrangements to facilitate the arriving Telugu students from war-torn Ukraine to travel to their native places. To facilitate the students, who are being airlifted from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries via special flights with the help of Indian Mission abroad, to continue their onward journey after landing in India, the State Government is in the process of setting up the reception centers at the Mumbai and New Delhi international airports.

While speaking to media persons at a publicity cell here on Saturday, Principal Secretary and State Level Task Force Committee Chairperson M T Krishna Babu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places. The State Government has created a master list with details of students in Ukraine gathered from various helpline numbers and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) data and shared it with the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs officials, he said.

Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. Govt. is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/jYyScDKuEC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2022

The State Level Task Force Committee Chairperson said two special flights are taking off from Bucharest. He said one passenger flight would land in New Delhi and the other in Mumbai while adding that as per the communication from the Ministry of External Affairs, amongst the 22 Telugu student passengers, three students belong to the state.

Also Read: Bear Full Travel Expenses Of Students Stranded In Ukraine: CM YS Jagan Instructs Officials

M T Krishna Babu giving more details said the Mumbai-bound flight will reach by 6 PM today and the Delhi-bound flight at 2 AM on Sunday. He said separate teams were formed to receive the Telugu students. While Rama Krishna, Inspector General, Registrations has been assigned to receive students at Mumbai airport and Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash and Addl. Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik will welcome the students at the New Delhi airport.

Arrangements are made for the students' accommodation and travel expenses to their native places will be borne by the state government, said the Principal Secretary adding that they have shared the Ministry of External Affairs’ latest travel advisory to the people in Ukraine and advised to follow the same.