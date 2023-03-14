Andhra Muslim Associations Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.

During a meeting held with the representatives of Muslim associations from across the State at the Camp Office here on Monday, the Chief Minister assured them that an action plan would be implemented to protect the Wakf lands.

He told the officials to form special committees in all districts with Joint Collectors and ASPs under the aegis of District Collectors to work as coordination committees and protect the lands and other properties of all religious organisations.

The Muslim representatives appealed to the Chief Minister to enhance the tenure of Qazis which was fixed as three years during the TDP rule, besides liberalising the renewal policy.

In response, he directed the officials to increase the tenure to ten years and introduce a flexible renewal policy for Qazis at the village and ward secretariat level.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to solve the salary issues of educational volunteers in Madrasas and take steps to ensure that bilingual text books of English and Urdu are provided to students in all Urdu schools by the beginning of the next academic year.

He also agreed to the appeal of Muslim representatives to constitute Syed Corporation and directed the officials to expedite the construction of Urdu University at Kurnool.

He told them that no other party in the country has given as many posts to Muslims in Government as YSRCP. A major chunk of key political posts like Deputy CM, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairmen and Directors were given to Muslims, he said.

Assuring them that their problems would be solved and necessary funds would be allotted for the development of their community, the Chief Minister sought their cooperation in ensuring YSRCP’s clean sweep of 175 seats in the next elections.