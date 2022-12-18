Andhra Man Infects Pregnant Wife with HIV-laced Blood for This Reason

Amaravati: Tadepalli police in Andhra Pradesh arrested a man who reportedly got his pregnant wife injected with HIV-infected blood so he can divorce her on these grounds.

The accused Charan was looking for a ’reasonable excuse’ to divorce his pregnant wife so he took her to a quack and got her injected with HIV-infected blood.

When police questioned Charan, he admitted that he needed an excuse to leave his wife and he made her believe that the injection was necessary to ensure good health during pregnancy.

The woman in her complaint to the police said during a health check-up at a hospital she was declared HIV positive. The complainant further told the police that her husband was putting pressure on her to give birth to a boy as she bore a girl during her first pregnancy. She added her husband was also harassing her for dowry.

The woman alleged that Charan started harassing her a few years after their marriage in 2018 and he is having an extramarital relationship with a woman from Visakhapatnam and he hatched a plan to get rid of her.

