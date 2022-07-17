Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state would enthusiastically participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour on each house) campaign from August 13 to 15. CM YS Jagan participated in the video conferencing organised on 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Notably, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes.



The Chief Minister assured the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Andhra Pradesh will actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He said on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will try to inculcate a sense of patriotism among the citizens through ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive.

“As many as 1.62 crore tricolour flags will fly atop houses and offices across the state from August 13 to 15 to as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” YS Jagan informed Amit Shah during a video conference from his camp office in Tadepalli.

During his e-meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said the state government will organise several programmes to inculcate patriotism and nationalism among the people. He said the officials will hoist the tricolour flag at government offices and we will also hand out flags to them so they can fly atop houses.

Elaborating the government plans for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the CM YS Jagan further said the tricolour flag will fly atop 5.24 lakh ration shops and 15,000 village and ward secretariats. He added that 1.20 lakh staff of village and ward secretariats and 2.60 lakh volunteers will ensure the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive grand success.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Suspected Monkeypox Patient Tests Negative