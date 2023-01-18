Andhra Govt Conducts Five-day Camp to Update Biometrics in Aadhar from Tomorrow

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will organise a five-day camp at all Village and Ward secretariats from January 19 to facilitate updation of biometrics in Aadhaar cards.

According to a release issued by Sagili Shan Mohan, Director, Gram Volunteers & Village Secretariats, the special Aadhaar drive will be conducted from January 19 to 24. People who are out of the town or cannot visit the camps on these dates will be given another opportunity in February. The special Aadhaar camps will be conducted again from February 7 to 10.

The Director for Gram Volunteers & Village Secretariats has directed all District Collectors, District In-Charge Officers of Gram Ward Secretariats Department and District Education Department officials to spread the word in their regions.

He said the MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners should also publicise the drive widely and ensure that people can get benefitted from these special camps.

The Digital assistants in the secretariats Village and Ward secretariats would only offer the Aadhaar services. It may be recalled here the Centre recently announced that Aadhaar number holders should update their supporting documents in Aadhaar at least once every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents as stipulated in the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulation.

Also Read: Received Aadhaar Card 10 Years Ago? UIDAI Says Update Documents Now

