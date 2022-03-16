AMARAVATI: The State Government has announced that it will make appointments in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on compassionate grounds. The Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, commonly known as Perni Nani during a media interaction at the AP assembly said, “ a total of 1800 compassionate appointments will be made in RTC, Gram and Ward Secretariat departments in the coming days.”

The Transport Minister said the RTC is incurring heavy losses due to the central government policies. central government decisions. He said the price of fuel provided by the Centre is costlier than we get at the petrol pumps while adding if the Corporation gets the fuel at the market price then we can cut losses by Rs 1.5 crore per day.

Explaining the Transport Ministry’s steps to avert financial losses in RTC, he said with proper management, the Corporation was able to save Rs 33.83 crore so far. Perni Nani said the tender process for the procurement of electric buses has been completed adding that the first batch of 40 buses would be delivered to the RTC soon and the remaining buses would be made available in a few more weeks.

The Transport Minister also said the government has decided to give 25 percent concession in bus fares to the Senior Citizens in the state RTC buses, He said this initiative would benefit lakhs of senior citizens in the state.