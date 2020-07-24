EAST GODAVARI: A couple from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh who have planned their wedding today have postponed their marriage after the groom tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to reports, the groom has been suffering with the symptoms of COVID-19 for the past few days.

Few days before his wedding ceremony he went to the Sanjeveeni vehicle stationed and got tested for COVID-19, and later the authorities sent a message to the groom that results revealed that he had been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, both the families of the groom and bride were busy with the arrangements of the marriage and they have even got all the required permissions from the authorities for the marriage.

The relatives who came to attend the wedding ceremony have also come in contact with the groom on Wednesday, and now they went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The family has postponed the wedding and the groom undergoing home quarantine.

In several other instances, many of the people were tested positive after attending the grand marriage ceremonies across the country which were being celebrated in complete violation to COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Such incident took place in Odisha, father of a groom and his brother were arrested in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha state, for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in the marriage function.

Similarly a family had performed the marriage ceremony with a huge gathering consisting more than 50 people on June 13 in Rajasthan. They were fined Rs Rs 6,26,600 after one person who attended the marriage died and 15 tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,998 COVID-19 with this the total number of cases in the state to 69,816.

A total of 34,818 patients were cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospitals till date. Death toll due to the virus rose to 884.

Currently there are 34,114 active patients who were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals across the state.