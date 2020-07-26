KURNOOL: A couple from Nandikotkur town in Kurnool district who have planned their wedding on July 26 have postponed their marriage after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, July 25.

According to reports, as a part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the bride and the groom underwent COVID-19 tests three days before the marriage. The reports arrived on Saturday, and the results revealed that the bride was infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the families of the couple were busy with the arrangements of the marriage which was scheduled to be held on July 26. They even got all the required permission from the authorities for the marriage.

Nandikotkur began to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. On July 22, 378 students underwent COVID-19 tests at Kota High School out of which 100 of them tested positive for the virus.

Similar incident took place in East Godavari district on July 24, a couple had postponed their wedding after the bridegroom tested positive for coronavirus.

The bridegroom who began to suffer with COVID-19 symptoms a few days before his wedding ceremony, went to the Sanjeveeni vehicle and got tested for COVID-19. Later, the authorities sent a message to the bridegroom that results revealed that he was infected with the COVID-19.

The relatives who came to attend the wedding ceremony came in contact with the bridegroom, and now they are under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. The family has postponed the wedding and the groom is undergoing home quarantine.

In several other instances, many people tested positive after attending marriage ceremonies across the country which were being celebrated in complete violation to COVID-19 lockdown norms.

One such incident took place in Odisha, where the father of a groom and his brother were arrested in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha state, for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in the marriage function.

Similarly, a family had performed the marriage ceremony with a huge gathering consisting more than 50 people on June 13 in Rajasthan. They were fined Rs Rs 6,26,600 after one person who attended the marriage died and 15 tested positive for COVID-19.