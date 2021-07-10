Andhra CM's Cricket Pictures Widely Shared on Social Media

Kadapa: The cricketer in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to the fore at YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket stadium here on Friday when he took a perfect stance after starting the development works.

He wore the gloves with expertise and took a stylish stance ready to face the bowling by a cricketer who came to attend the function.

The Chief Minister played a neat drive to the mid-on region for first ball pitched on the legside by bowler.

When asked to play a second ball he obliged This time, the ball was pitched a bit short and the dynamic Chief Minister went on backfoot and dispatched it to mid-wicket region with ease amidst applause from the gathering.

He also obliged fans with his autograph on a bat and ball.

The pictures of the AP CM playing cricket is being widely shared in social media channels. The Chief Minister has launched works of setting up floodlights at a cost of Rs 4 crore in YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket stadium.