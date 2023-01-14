Andhra CM YS Jagan, Wife YS Bharati Celebrate Sankranti

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati Reddy celebrated Sankranti at the camp office here on Saturday amidst rural ambience and festive spirit.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them well on the occasion.

Reflecting the Sankranti opulence, the camp office premises was spruced up with flowered arches and traditional Muggulu..

The Chief Minister couple initiated the festivities by breaking customary coconut at Lord Ganesha temple. Vedic Pundits blessed them by reciting Vedic hymns and presenting them new clothes.

The couple, attired in traditional dress, walked through the premises wishing the guests individually and accepting their wishes in return. They lit the bonfire Bhogi Manta).

IN PICS: CM YS Jagan, wife lit the bonfire Bhogi Manta

YSRCP leaders including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu were among the participants.

The Chief Minister and his wife performed Go-Puja (cow worship) at the Goshala by garlanding it. On the occasion, they offered Biksha to Haridasu and the Sankranti Gangireddu.

They also inspected the replicas of Village Secretariat, Government School, Village Clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram specially erected in the premises.

They also witnessed dance drama of Srinivasa Kalyanam and listened to the popular numbers Gobbi Yello…Gobbi Yello rendered by folk singer Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala by RRR fame singers Prakruti Redy and Harinka Narayan.

