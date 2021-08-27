Andhra CM YS Jagan in Shimla With Family

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Shimla on Thursday, on a five-day trip with his family members. He first reached Gannavaram Airport at 10 AM by road from Tadepalli.

At the airport, CM Program Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, Vijayawada CP Battina Srinivasulu, DCP Harshavardhan Raju and several other officials bid farewell to the Chief Minister.He left by a special flight to Chandigarh, from where the family flew by a special helicopter to Shimla. He will return to the state on August 30, the sources said.

