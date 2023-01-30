Andhra CM YS Jagan’s Generous Gesture to Palnadu’s Needy People

Vinukonda (Palnadu District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, moved by the plight of the families of sick and needy, extended financial assistance to them on the spot. He instructed the District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti to take steps and provide help.

During his visit here on Monday, a resident Mastanamma informed the Chief Minister that two years ago her house was burnt and was facing a severe problem due to lack of shelter. He instructed the Collector to provide immediate assistance to her.

Narayana Swamy, native of Bapatla District informed the Chief Minister about his difficulties in providing treatment for his son Teja suffering with Thalassemia disease. He assured immediate support to the boy.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the Collector along with MLA B Brahma Naidu has extended immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Teja's treatment and house site along with Rs 50,000 financial assistance to Mastanamma for house construction.

Suffering families expressed their happiness with the Chief Minister's quick response.



