Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Christmas Greetings

Pulivendula: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended his Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, YS Jagan said Jesus Christ through his supreme messages of compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, generosity and sacrifice guided mankind towards the path of truth.

He said Jesus showed the way to humanity from evil to righteousness, from inhumanity to humanity, from evil to good, from greed to charity and sacrifice.

On the eve of the Christmas festival, Chief Minister YS Jagan said he wished that Jesus Christ bless the state to prosper and its people.

