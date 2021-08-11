Andhra CM YS Jagan Keeps His Word to Weavers

For the third consecutive year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed Rs 192.08 crore into the accounts of 80,032 handloom weavers under YSR Nethanna Nestham.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he had kept his promise made to the handloom weavers during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra after witnessing their hardships, by launching the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme where Rs 24,000 will be credited directly into the bank accounts of the weavers having own looms every year. Under the scheme, every beneficiary will receive a total aid of Rs 1.2 lakh for a period of five years, which will greatly benefit the weavers to overcome their financial problems, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government had spent Rs 576 crore towards weaver families in the last 26 months for only the Nethanna Nestham scheme, providing Rs 72,000 to each family. The financial assistance to the handloom weavers is being provided in a most transparent way without any corruption like nowhere else in the country, he said and added that the amount will not be adjusted to the old dues of the beneficiary to the bank, as the government had already spoken with banks in this regard. The Chief Minister has said that those who are eligible and left out from the scheme can still apply at the village and ward secretariats within a month to avail the financial aid.