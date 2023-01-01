Andhra CM YS Jagan Expresses Shock Over Stampede in TDP’s Guntur Event

Amaravati: Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan has expressed shock over the loss of lives in a TDP-led welfare programme in Guntur on Sunday which left three women dead and several others injured, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister said he was shocked that several people died in the stampede-like situation. He instructed the officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured and said the government stands with the families of the victims, the statement added.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan has expressed anguish over the stampede in Guntur. The Governor directed the district administration to provide better medical services to the injured, a release from the Raj Bhavan office said.