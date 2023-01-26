Andhra CM YS Jagan Attends Governor’s At Home Ceremony in Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati Reddy attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on the occasion of the Republic Day.

High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his wife attended the programme. Judges, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, ministers, higher officials and other public representatives were also present.

