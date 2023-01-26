Andhra CM YS Jagan Attends Governor’s At Home Ceremony in Raj Bhavan
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati Reddy attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on the occasion of the Republic Day.
High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his wife attended the programme. Judges, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, ministers, higher officials and other public representatives were also present.
రాజ్ భవన్ లో గవర్నర్ శ్రీ బిశ్వభూషణ్ హరిచందన్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో ఎట్ హోమ్ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్, శ్రీమతి వైయస్.భారతి దంపతులు. హైకోర్టు ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తి శ్రీ ప్రశాంత్ కుమార్ మిశ్రా దంపతులు, ఇతర ఉన్నతాధికారులు, ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు హాజరు. pic.twitter.com/EmmU8u420O
