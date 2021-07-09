Andhra CM Turns Cricketer For A Day, Watch Viral Video

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the development of the YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket stadium, which is owned by the Andhra Cricket Association. The stadium is said to be built at a cost of Rs 10 Crores. Aspiring cricketers can use this stadium for their practice.

We hear that the BCCI is also considering holding matches in this stadium. CM YS Jagan was touring the places around Kadapa when he decided to pay a visit to the cricket stadium to check on the progress of the stadium.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen playing cricket on public demand. Now, the video has gone viral on all social media platforms. Here’s the video for you.