Andhra CM Stresses on Prevention of Anemia Through Village Clinics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to conduct programmes for the prevention of anaemia through village clinics and anganwadis, focusing on the quality of medicines used for de-warming and ensuring GMP standards. The officials informed the Chief Minister that Andhra Pradesh had stood first in the prevention of anaemia.

They said the process of recruitment in the health department would be completed by the end of February.

He said maintaining national standards in providing infrastructure facilities and having adequate staff are two important aspects in hospitals so that people will have confidence and trust in the services of government hospitals. He said the cooperation and participation of the staff were essential in providing better services to the people in government hospitals and instructed the officials to explain to them the intentions of the government and the objectives of serving the people.