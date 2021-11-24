Andhra CM Speaks to District Collectors of Flood Hit Regions on Rain Relief Works

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors of flood-affected areas here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of relief works.

The Chief Minister said the floods have impacted nearly 95,000 families and they should receive assistance immediately and instructed the district collectors to monitor the relief works. He instructed the officials to take measures to ensure there is no problem in regard to drinking water and electricity. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to give wide publicity to ‘104’ helpline number and said officials should take those calls and respond immediately.

The Chief Minister said compensation for the death of livestock should be given immediately and added that cattle should be vaccinated and fodder should be distributed. He instructed the officials to expedite the process of payment of compensation for those whose houses were completely damaged and partially damaged within the next 3–4 days and added that new houses should be sanctioned for completely damaged houses.

He said Rs 95,000 should be paid as compensation for those who lost their house and directed the officials to sanction Rs 1.80 lakh for constructing new house. He directed the officials to complete crop enumeration on a war footing. He said district collectors should submit reports on roads restoration and action plans should be prepared to start works and added that temporary work should be undertaken immediately to avoid any disruption to transport in the meantime.