Andhra CM Personally Checks Every Facility In AP Govt Schools

'All the very best' was the clear message Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given to students on the opening day of schools by writing the tidy and legible sentence on the green board of the decked-up Zilla Parishad High school here on Monday.

The Chief Minister went around the classrooms after unveiling pylon to mark the launch of Mana Badi Nadu- Nedu and beginning the second phase works besides distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

The Chief Minister took a close look at the contents of the school bag, interacted with students, and checked the ten features set for schools. He reviewed each and every work that was done under the initiative, checked the painted walls, drank water from the water filter, tapped the tap connections in toilets, checked the seating arrangements for midday meals and the kitchen, infrastructure in classrooms, visited the English lab and took the feedback from the students.

He wrote ‘All the very best on the green board with a piece of chalk wishing the students on the first day of the academic year.

Later the Chief Minister inspected Jagannna Vidya Kanuka kits and distributed them to the students. The Chief Minister also interacted with differently-abled children and inspected the facilities being provided to them. Students thanked the Chief Minister for new facilities and care is taken.