Andhra CM Orders Stringent Action In Vizianagaram Case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the incident where a woman was set ablaze in Chowduvada village of Pusapatirega Mandal in Vizianagaram district on late Thursday night and directed the officials to provide better treatment to the victim and take stringent action against the accused.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the incident took place around 1.00 AM and the police responded immediately after receiving the complaint over the phone and rushed her to a nearby hospital and her condition is stable at present.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to shift her to Vishakapatnam for better treatment and arrangements were made in this regard.

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, and other officials had consoled the victim