Andhra CM Greets Telugu Muslims On Ramadan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Muslim community across the state as the holy month of Ramadan has started. He wrote that the Ramadan festival is not only about keeping fast but it also helps a human to get rid of all bad thoughts and hatred. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

ప‌విత్ర‌ రంజాన్ మాసం ప్రారంభమైన సంద‌ర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. మ‌హ్మ‌ద్ ప్ర‌వ‌క్త ద్వారా దివ్య ఖురాన్ ఆవిర్భ‌వించిన‌ది ఈ మాసంలోనే. రంజాన్ అంటే ఉప‌వాస‌దీక్ష మాత్ర‌మే కాదు, మ‌నిషిలోని చెడు భావాల్ని, ద్వేషాన్ని రూపు మాపే గొప్ప దీక్ష‌.#RamadanKareem — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 13, 2021

Ramzan is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is observed by people belonging to the Muslim community and is considered to be a holy month. Devotees observe fast and pray, and also engage in humanitarian activities. This year, Ramadan begins on April 14, a Wednesday, and ends on May 12. Prophet Muhammed is believed to have received his first Quranic revelation on 'Laylat al-Qadr'- one of five odd-numbered nights that fall during the last ten days of Ramadan.