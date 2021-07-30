Andhra CM Discusses NEP With PM Modi

Amaravati, July 29: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the virtual meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the camp office here on Thursday.

Chief Ministers and Ministers of various states and IIT faculty attended the meeting.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan Project director Vetri Selvi and other officials were present on the occasion.