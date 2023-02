Andhra Cabinet Pays Tributes to Telugu Film Personalities 

February 08, 2023

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said three capital of Andhra Pradesh issue is currently sub-judice and refused to comment on it. In a written reply to a query from YSR Congress Party member V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the matter is currently being heard by court and refused to comment on it.