Andhra Cabinet Approves Renaming Of Konaseema District After BR Ambedkar

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the decision to rename Konaseema district to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, a month after the district was rocked by violence protesting against the proposal to rename the district. The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, June 24, approved the gazette notification issued on May 18 to rename the district.

The police have stepped up security across the district, especially the district headquarters Amalapuram which witnessed mob violence on May 24 against the government's move of renaming the district name after Dr. BR Ambedkar. Dozens of people, including 25 police personnel were injured in the violence. Protesters had also set fire to the homes of state minister P Viswaroop and MLA P Satish and also torched a few police and private vehicles.

In view of the Cabinet decision, police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any protests. Additional forces were deployed in the town and in other parts of the district to prevent any untoward incident.

