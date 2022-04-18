Andhra BJP MP TG Venkatesh Booked in 100-crore Land Grabbing Case in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Police have booked a case against the Andhra Pradesh BJP MP TG Venkatesh and his brother’s son Vishwaprasad in connection with the alleged illegal grabbing of a piece of 100-crore prime land at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad as the henchmen of Vishwaprasad created ruckus in the area.

According to the police, the then state government had allotted two and a half acres of land to AP Gems and Jewellery Park at No. 10, Banjara Hills Road. AP Gems and Jewellery Park was launched as a public-private venture in 2001. The proposed park didn’t become a reality all these years. There’s another half acre of land earmarked for the construction of the road. It is said some unidentified person claimed he owned this land and sold it to the son of TG Venkatesh’s brother producing bogus documents.

Vishwaprasad sent 90 people from Adoni in Kurnool, who were carrying weapons, to take the ownership of the land at Banjara Hills. Claiming this land is now the property of Vishwaprasad, these hooligans thrashed security guards at the site and created ruckus. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the site. The police team arrested 63 persons and seized their vehicles and weapons while a few others managed to flee. The arrested have been remanded into police custody.