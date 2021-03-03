VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has issued notifications for conduct of ordinary elections to gram panchayats in the State where elections were not conducted in the four phases which will be held on March 15.

The SEC on Wednesday issued notification for conduct of elections to the left over offices of Sarpanchas and Wards posts in 12 panchayats and 372 wards where elections could not be held due relating to invalid nominations during scrutiny, withdrawal of nominations, Legal/administrative impediments and due to other technical reasons.

The voter list will be displayed by the 4th of this month. Deadline for nominations is at 5 pm on March 6th.

Polling will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm on the 15th of March and the counting of votes will start from 4 pm.

Check below for the complete elections schedule:

Click HERE For the SEC Notification

The fourth and the concluding phase of the Gram panchayat elections concluded on February 21 , where more than 80 per cent polling was recorded on each of the four phases as per the State Election Commission release.

Municipal Elections from March 10

The SEC on February 15 released the schedule for the Municipal Elections 2021 which will commence from March 10 in the State. Municipal elections for 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipal and Urban Panchayats (Local Bodies) will be held March 10 as per the notification.

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar released the schedule and as per the notification the elections will commence from where it had stopped. The last date for filing nominations is March 3 and candidates have to submit their papers before 3:00 PM.

